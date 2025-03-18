Kings sign Taylor to 10-day contract from G League Stockton

The Kings added some homegrown depth to their frontcourt, and they looked no further than their own backyard.

Sacramento is signing 25-year-old Stockton Kings forward Terry Taylor to a 10-day contract, his agent confirmed to ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday morning. The team later made the signing official.

In 28 games (18 starts) with Stockton, Taylor is averaging 17.6 points on 46.2-percent shooting from the field and 39.9 percent from 3-point range on 5.3 attempts per game, with 8.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 34.3 minutes.

The Sacramento Kings are signing forward Terry Taylor to a 10-day contract out of their NBA G League affiliate Stockton, his agent Darrell Comer tells ESPN. Taylor has averaged 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for Stockton. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 18, 2025

Just last week, he had a season-high 33 points with 11 rebounds in Stockton's 126-113 loss to the San Diego Clippers, and he has had a recent hot stretch in the month of March.

Terry Taylor erupted for a season-high 3⃣3⃣ points, posting a double-double with 1⃣1⃣ rebounds! The @StocktonKings player sunk 12 shots with 56% FGM. 👏 pic.twitter.com/l48W2DypkE — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 9, 2025

Terry Taylor = MONSTER 😤💪



He dropped 17 PTS on 7/13 FG in the first half for the @StocktonKings. Taylor is averaging 27.0 PPG over his last three games. pic.twitter.com/YSUNJqC7zY — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 13, 2025

After going undrafted in 2021, Taylor signed with the Indiana Pacers but was waived on Oct. 15. He later signed with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants as an affiliate player, where he averaged 19.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 11 games.

On Dec. 15, 2021, Taylor signed a two-way contract with Indiana, splitting his time between the Pacers and the Mad Ants, and on April 7, the Pacers converted his two-way contract into a standard one.

In 2023, Taylor was waived by the Pacers and signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls that was later converted to a standard contract. However, he was waived by Chicago on April 4, 2024.

Sacramento signed Taylor last September but waived him shortly after. He then joined its G League affiliate in Stockton. He now will get a chance to help a playoff-hungry team stay afloat in the Western Conference for a difficult stretch of basketball.

And with Domantas Sabonis' status unknown, he should provide some much-needed frontcourt help until there is more clarity.

