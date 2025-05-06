NBA Rumors

Report: Kings finalizing deal to hire ex-NBA champion as assistant GM

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

It appears Kings general manager Scott Perry has found his right-hand man.

Sacramento is finalizing a deal to hire B.J. Armstrong as assistant general manager under Perry, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Armstrong spent most of his career with the Bulls, winning three NBA championships in Chicago from 1990 to 1993.

He also played for the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.

Armstrong stayed around the game even after hanging up his jersey, first as an agent before dipping his toes into the podcast world as Perry's co-host. Now he will take on an executive role in Sacramento.

The Kings have entered an offseason of change, hiring Perry to replace Monte McNair as general manager and removing the interim tag from Doug Christie's head coaching title while also cleaning house with most of their assistants.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 2 hours ago

Live updates: Trump's Cabinet takes to the Hill; interest rates to stay steady

Catholic Church 54 seconds ago

Live updates: Cardinals convene in the Vatican for papal conclave

The change likely will continue this summer, and now, Armstrong will help lead that change.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

NBA RumorsScott Perry
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us