Report: Kings hold ‘zero interest' in trading Fox before deadline

The Kings have reached a new level of low after their miserable 114-113 collapse to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday capped off a five-game losing streak at home.

They fell to five games under .500 with a 13-18 record and remain in the bottom barrel of the Western Conference only ahead of the 10-20 Portland Trail Blazers, 7-22 Utah Jazz and 5-26 New Orleans Pelicans.

Given the talent on the roster, especially after acquiring six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan over the summer, Sacramento has failed to meet expectations this season. Also among that talent is the star point guard of the team, De'Aaron Fox, who has been looped into trade speculation amid the disappointing showing from his team.

But while things feel like they have reached a breaking point for Sacramento, the team is not ready to pull the plug on its franchise star just yet.

The Kings have "zero interest" in trading Fox before the NBA's Feb. 6 deadline, Clutch Point's Brett Siegel reported Friday morning, citing multiple league sources. Siegel added the Kings still view the 27-year-old as the face of the franchise and intend to give him the supermax contract extension he seeks.

"While this will be a hot topic in league circles over the next several months and heading into the offseason, Sacramento and Fox are not looking to part ways at this moment," Siegel wrote.

Fox turned down an extension with the Kings before the 2024-25 season because he wanted to wait and see how the season shaped out, ultimately wanting to win at a high level and compete for championships.

He has made his love for the City of Sacramento and its fans clear, and recently said on "The Draymond Green Show" that he would love to be one of the few players who get to play for one organization for their entire NBA career.

But it ultimately comes down to winning -- something the Kings have consistently failed to do through 31 games this season.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

And if things quickly could change for Sacramento should matters worsen this season. The pressure already has heightened for Kings general manager Monte McNair and Co., who reportedly met with Fox's agent Rich Paul last week to discuss what the future holds for the former All-Star.

If the roads do lead to a trade, it appears Fox will have many suitors. The San Antonio Spurs reportedly are already positioning themselves for a potential trade for the young guard.

As of now, though, things have yet to reach that point.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast