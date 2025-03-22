NBA Rumors

Kings convert Isaac Jones to reported standard two-year contract

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Isaac Jones has continued to grind and stay patient, and on Saturday, he was rewarded.

The Kings converted the young center's two-way contract to a standard NBA deal, the team announced two hours before tip-off against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported, citing sources, that Jones' new contract is a two-year pact.

On Wednesday, Jones reached the NBA's maximum 50-game active limit during Sacramento's 123-119 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jones has appeared in 31 games this season for Sacramento, averaging 8.3 minutes and 3.7 points in such contests.

In 11 games with the Stockton Kings, Sacramento's G League affiliate, Jones averaged 20.9 points on 55.5 percent shooting, with 9.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 32.2 minutes.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 45 mins ago

Venezuela to resume repatriation of migrants after deal with US, official says

Trump Administration 3 hours ago

Social Security chief backs down on threat to shut down agency after DOGE ruling

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NBA Rumors
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us