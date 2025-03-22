Kings convert Isaac Jones to reported standard two-year contract

Isaac Jones has continued to grind and stay patient, and on Saturday, he was rewarded.

The Kings converted the young center's two-way contract to a standard NBA deal, the team announced two hours before tip-off against the Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported, citing sources, that Jones' new contract is a two-year pact.

On Wednesday, Jones reached the NBA's maximum 50-game active limit during Sacramento's 123-119 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jones has appeared in 31 games this season for Sacramento, averaging 8.3 minutes and 3.7 points in such contests.

In 11 games with the Stockton Kings, Sacramento's G League affiliate, Jones averaged 20.9 points on 55.5 percent shooting, with 9.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 32.2 minutes.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast