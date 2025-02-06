NBA Rumors

Report: Kings acquire LaRavia from Grizzlies in multi-team trade

By Tristi Rodriguez

Right at the buzzer, the Kings made a move at Thursday's 12 p.m. PT NBA trade deadline.

Sacramento has acquired 6-foot-8 forward Jake LaRavia from the Memphis Grizzlies, senior NBA insider Chris Haynes reported just two minutes before the deadline, citing league sources.

The Kings are sending a 2028 second-round draft pick to the Grizzlies, in addition to trading Colby Jones and Alex Len to the Washington Wizards as part of a multi-team deal, NBA insider Marc Stein added, citing league sources.

In 47 games with Memphis this season, LaRavia is averaging 7.3 points on 49-percent shooting from the field and 44.4 percent shooting from 3-point range, with 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in just over 20 minutes per game.

