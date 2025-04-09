Malik Monk

Report: Monk to miss rest of regular season, play-in with calf injury

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kings' hopes of making a deep playoff run via the NBA Play-In Tournament took an unfortunate blow Wednesday.

Malik Monk will miss at least the next two weeks due to a left calf strain, ESPN's Shams Charania reported, citing sources.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The injury rules Monk out for the remainder of the regular season and two potential play-in games.

Sacramento (39-40) clinched a spot in the play-in tournament after the Phoenix Suns lost to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, as the team currently holds the No. 9 playoff seed with a one-game advantage over the Dallas Mavericks (38-41).

The Kings round out the rest of the regular season with a three-game stretch at home, hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday and the Suns in the regular-season finale Sunday.

Through 65 games (45 starts) this season, Monk is averaging a career-high 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 31.6 minutes.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 53 mins ago

Experts, critics raise questions after Trump says ‘this is a great time to buy' before pausing tariffs

Trump Administration 2 hours ago

Fact focus: Trump misrepresents facts about coal as he signs executive orders to boost its use

Monk endured a similar dose of bad injury luck at the end of last season, sustaining an MCL sprain and missing the final nine regular-season games and Sacramento's two play-in games.

The Kings, already without Keegan Murray (back soreness) and Jake LaRavia (thumb), must rely on their depth in hopes of building upon a three-game win streak into the postseason.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

This article tagged under:

Malik MonkNBA RumorsKings Injury Update
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us