Report: Kings firing Brown was GM McNair's decision

After coaching a full practice and speaking to the media for nearly 17 minutes Friday, Mike Brown received a phone call from Kings general manager Monte McNair informing him that he was being fired.

The timing wasn't ideal. Brown was getting ready to board the plane set for Los Angeles that several players and staff already were on.

But the organization maintains there was no specific purpose or malice intended with the timing or execution of his release, The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater reported, citing team sources. Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé had the final say and ultimately gave the green light to pull the plug after practice Friday. But the decision to fire Brown was McNair's, Amick and Slater reported, citing team sources.

“This was a difficult decision and I want to thank Mike for his many contributions to the organization,” McNair said Friday in a press release.

Ranadivé has had a front-row seat to the madness that resulted in a pathetic 0-5 homestand that topped off their 12th loss in 17 games. Sitting courtside at Golden 1 Center, he's been notably upset and frustrated with the team's performance. Still, team sources insisted to Amick and Slater that the decision originally stemmed from McNair.

Additionally, the organization is choosing to back the front office of McNair and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox, Amick and Slater added, who are still considered "safe" despite all of Sacramento's struggles. The Kings' depth -- or lack thereof -- led to a lot of difficult rotation issues for Brown. It's a weakness the front office acknowledged and still hopes to fix by the upcoming Feb. 6 trade deadline.

So they felt comfortable parting ways with their head coach knowing they had personnel moves to make.

And apparently, Thursday's loss to the Detroit Pistons was the final straw. A defensive blunder by De'Aaron Fox gave the Pistons a 1-point lead that sealed their unimaginable victory. After the loss, Brown didn't hold back in his criticism of Fox and the rest of the guys.

But that was no different than how Brown handled other pressers: Holding players accountable and never mincing his words.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Still, Brown's press conference remarks were "beginning to wear on some players," Amick and Slater reported, citing team sources, and were part of the decision to part ways with Brown.

While Brown's press conference critique were directly aimed at Fox on Thursday, Fox's wife Recee emphasized on social media that Fox had no say in the firing.

False — Recee Fox (@Cee_Caldwell) December 27, 2024

This could not be more off base. — Recee Fox (@Cee_Caldwell) December 27, 2024

Now, Doug Christie will serve as the interim head coach, and the eighth under Ranadivé's ownership.

The former Kings guard and current assistant coach met with the Kings brass and accepted their offer of a promotion to replace Brown on an interim basis, leaping lead assistant and former Toronto Raptors head coach Jay Triano.

There's a lot to be determined moving forward, and it all begins Saturday night in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast