Doug Christie

Report: Woodson reaches deal to become Kings associate head coach

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Doug Christie slowly but surely is rounding up his troops to join him for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Mike Woodson has reached a deal with Sacramento to become the team's associate head coach under Christie, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Woodson returns to the NBA after most recently serving as the Indiana men's basketball coach for four seasons.

Before his time with the Hoosiers, Woodson worked in the NBA from 1996 to 2021 in various roles. The last time he served as an NBA head coach was with the New York Knicks from 2012 to 2014.

Woodson posts a 315-365 (.463) coaching record. He also has coached 46 playoff contests, holding an 18-28 record in such games.

Christie took over as interim coach in late December before earning the full-time gig last week. He and new general manager Scott Perry wasted no time making personnel changes, firing top assistant coach Jay Triano and several other assistants over the weekend.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 7 hours ago

Live updates: Trump announces first post-tariff trade deal with Great Britain

Catholic Church 19 mins ago

Who is the new pope? Everything to know about Robert Francis Prevost

They now will fill in the holes for the remaining staff, with rumors of Bobby Jackson and Darius Songalia making potential returns to Sacramento.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Doug ChristieNBA Rumors
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us