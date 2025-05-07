Report: Woodson reaches deal to become Kings associate head coach

Doug Christie slowly but surely is rounding up his troops to join him for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Mike Woodson has reached a deal with Sacramento to become the team's associate head coach under Christie, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Woodson returns to the NBA after most recently serving as the Indiana men's basketball coach for four seasons.

Before his time with the Hoosiers, Woodson worked in the NBA from 1996 to 2021 in various roles. The last time he served as an NBA head coach was with the New York Knicks from 2012 to 2014.

Woodson posts a 315-365 (.463) coaching record. He also has coached 46 playoff contests, holding an 18-28 record in such games.

Christie took over as interim coach in late December before earning the full-time gig last week. He and new general manager Scott Perry wasted no time making personnel changes, firing top assistant coach Jay Triano and several other assistants over the weekend.

They now will fill in the holes for the remaining staff, with rumors of Bobby Jackson and Darius Songalia making potential returns to Sacramento.

