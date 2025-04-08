Report: Kings reunite with guard Davis on NBA contract

The Kings reunited with a familiar face on Tuesday.

Sacramento is signing veteran guard Terence Davis to a contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The Sacramento Kings are signing guard Terence Davis to a deal, sources tell ESPN. Davis, who played parts of three years in Sacramento from 2021-23, averaged 14.3 points on 40.2% 3-point shooting for the NBA G League's Wisconsin team this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 8, 2025

As Charania mentioned, Davis played three seasons for the Kings from midway through the 2020-21 season through the 2022-23 campaign.

In 121 career games with Sacramento, Davis averaged 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on 42.8-percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent from 3-point range.

After a strong 2024-25 season with the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks' G League team, Davis re-joins the Kings as bench depth for interim coach Doug Christie with three regular-season games remaining.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast