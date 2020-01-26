NBA Stars, Celebs React to Death of Kobe Bryant

As reports broke of the death of former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, tributes began pouring in on social media.

Bryant was among five people killed in a fiery helicopter crash Sunday morning outside of Los Angeles, the city of Calabasas confirmed.

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

Celebrities and professional athletes expressed their condolences and shock over his death on Twitter.

RIP KOBE 😥😥😥 I can’t believe this is true. I’m at a loss for words 😥 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020