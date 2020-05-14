Suspect in Ahmaud Arbery Killing Called 911 Days Before About Alleged Trespasser

Less than two weeks before Ahmaud Arbery was pursued by two men and fatally shot after purportedly entering a home under construction in Brunswick, Georgia, one of the suspects reported an encounter with a man at the same building site, according to NBC News.

Travis McMichael, one of the two men charged in Arbery’s death on Feb. 23, said in a 911 call on Feb. 11 that he was driving his pickup truck past the construction site when he spotted someone he deemed suspicious, according to audio of the call obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"I was leaving the neighborhood and I just caught a guy running into a house being built," McMichael told the dispatcher, according to the newspaper. "When I turned around, he took off running into the house." "We've been having a lot of burglaries and break-ins around here lately," McMichael told the operator.

Travis McMichael, 34, and his father, Gregory McMichael, 64, were arrested and charged on May 7 with murder and aggravated assaultin Arbery's death.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.



