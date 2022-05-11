Watch Tonight: Vicky Nguyen Hosts Primetime NBC News Now Special ‘The Racism Virus'

In a second installment of "The Racism Virus," airing May 11, Vicky Nguyen will again take a look at the hate and violence Asians in America have seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-hour special presented by NBC News and NBC Asian America airs at 9 p.m. ET. on NBC News Now.

Nguyen will once again meet with community and thought leaders to examine how the AAPI community is coming together amid a continued surge in violence and hate crimes.

Nguyen will sit down for an exclusive interview with NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig to discuss New York’s handling of the surge in anti-AAPI hate crimes.

Following the history-making hire of the first Asian American to officiate in the NFL, Lo van Pham also speaks with Nguyen.

Additional interviews include actor Daniel Dae Kim, NBA player Jeremy Lin, “Angry Asian Man” blogger Phil Yu, and president and co-founder of GoldHouse Bing Chen.

