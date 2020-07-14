Breonna Taylor

Nearly 100 Breonna Taylor Protesters Arrested on Kentucky Attorney General's Lawn

"Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams was among the 87 people who were arrested outside the home of the state's attorney general

In this June 3, 2020, file photo, a demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, during a protest against the death George Floyd, in Denver.
Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

Dozens of people protesting the police death of Breonna Taylor were arrested Tuesday outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, authorities said.

Eighty-seven people are facing a felony charge of intimidating a participant in a legal process, police said.

"The protesters chose to occupy the front yard of a home owned by the Kentucky Attorney General and continuously chant towards he and his neighbors," Sgt. Lamont Washington of the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement. "All were given the opportunity to leave, were told that remaining on the property would be unlawful, and chose not to leave."

The dozens of people arrested Tuesday are also facing charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, Washington said. "Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams was among those detained, according to NBC affiliate WAVE of Louisville.

