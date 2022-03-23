Nearly 150 Structures Seriously Damaged in New Orleans Area Tornado That Killed Man

Residents in a New Orleans area community began picking up the pieces Wednesday, a day after a strong tornado crashed through Arabi and killed one person, damaged and destroyed homes and wrecked cars.

Survey teams found damage consistent with an EF-3 tornado and a path around 11 miles long, the National Weather Service said. It said the rating is preliminary.

Killed was Connor Lambert, 25, of Arabi, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The damage was concentrated in Arabi, a community of around 4,500 just east of New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward, officials said.

