Nearly 70% of GOP Voters Stick With Trump, NBC Poll Shows

But a majority of Americans do not want Trump or Biden in the 2024 presidential race.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Two-thirds of Republican primary voters dismiss concerns about former President Donald Trump's electability, following his recent criminal arrest and the other legal investigations into his past conduct, a new national NBC News poll finds.

That support and his double-digit lead over his nearest potential GOP rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, make Trump the clear frontrunner in the early race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Beyond the Republican Party though, substantial majorities of all Americans do not want Trump or President Joe Biden to run for president in 2024.

Biden expected to launch his re-election bid in the coming days.

