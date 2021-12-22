‘Don't Tell Me My Daddy Won't Be Here for Christmas.' Father Killed Confronting Man Over Car Break-In

A good Samaritan and father of two who joined neighbors to confront a man attempting to break into a car was shot and killed by the would-be thief, police say.

Thirty-eight-year-old Joey Casias was killed after 11 p.m. Tuesday night in Covina.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

His accused killer was later arrested after an hourslong standoff Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, neighbors saw a man attempting to break into a car. He ran away, but several of them, including Casisas were able to find him again to confront him. At that point, he reportedly shot and killed Casias.

Casias' family says he was a beloved husband and father of three who was a UPS driver.

"Joey Casias died trying to help somebody," said his mother, Lydia.

After Casias was killed, police released surveillance video of the accused shooter.

Another UPS driver later spotted the suspect, who was apparently trying to break into his estranged mother's apartment. The driver called in a tip that he spotted the suspected killer because of his clothes and backpack, based on the photos released by Covina police.

The murder suspect, who police identified as 34-year-old Trevor Howard Thompson, refused to surrender, leading to an hours-long standoff.

"They kept telling him to put his hands up but he wouldn't," said Quinn Jackson, a neighbor who saw the end of the standoff.

Jackson said Thompson kept his hands around his chest, holding a backpack. Police started firing pepper balls at him when he wouldn't put his hands up, Jackson said.

Police say Thompson was armed with a semi-automatic pistol that he fired once during the standoff. They believe it is the gun he used in Casias' murder.

Family and friends mourned Casias' death.

"He's always a positive attitude," said Casias' colleague Mark King.

"Worked hard, stayed out of trouble type of guy -- loved his family … all around good guy … didn't surprise me when I heard it -- wish he never did it."