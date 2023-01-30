Nevada City Is a Golden Spot for Mardi Gras Festivities

What to Know Mardi Gras Parade & Street Faire

Sunday, Feb. 19 (the Wild & Scenic Film Festival is also taking place that weekend)

Noon to 4 p.m. festival; 2 p.m. parade

CERTAIN CALIFORNIA HAMLETS... seem to possess a celebratory and easygoing spirit all year long. Easters in these towns are full of floral splendor, Halloween displays always add a ghoulish glee, and the holidays come with all the trimmings, plus a few fanciful touches we hadn't predicted. Nevada City is always one of these season-strong spots; you really don't have to guess about the time of year when you're standing in the middle of the storied burg. True, its natural surroundings help tell the tale, from stunning fall foliage to snowy hillsides, but so do the decorations in and around the quaint shops and restaurants, and the local event calendar, too. And one of the biggest of the late-winter whimsies is on its way, all to deliver some Fat Tuesday-style smiles to locals and visitors alike.

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL: The Mardi Gras Parade & Street Faire doesn't happen right on Mardi Gras but frequently in the holiday's general vicinity. And that date for 2023? The bash on Broad will shimmer on Sunday, Feb. 19, which is two days before the official occasion. There's a four-hour street party, a treat for anyone who knows Nevada City's beloved Victoria Christmas events. And at 2 in the afternoon the parade begins, with revelers decked out in all sorts of sparkly and eye-catching costumes, plus beads aplenty. That's all free to enjoy, but booking your stay-over spot in advance is recommended. And here's something new and sweet: The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will be happening over the same weekend, giving movie lovers who adore Mardi Gras twice the reason to swing through the cinematic town.