Nevada City's Fall Colors Are Pure Gold (Country)

What to Know Nevada City is located in Nevada County, in the northern part of California's Gold Country

The walkable town is known for its fall foliage, including several stately trees that turn crimson (a more unusual sight in the Golden State)

The online foliage walking tour is free

GOLDEN TREES IN THE GOLDEN STATE? California's arboreal splendor is, in a word, vast. You might call upon a more northerly expanse of wilderness in September, to see the aspens turning a sunshine-sweet yellow, or the Eastern Sierra, where cottonwoods and oaks can take on a tawny tone. Wherever you go to find fall foliages, gold seems to be the theme, which truly is a dream for any leaf peeper who is eager to connect with autumnal wonder. But finding other fanciful hues during our state's foliage-strong stretch, colors that cover crimsons, oranges, ambers, and everything along that part of the color wheel? That can be a bit more of a challenge, though some charming hamlets seem to rock a wide variety of looks.

NEVADA CITY... is one of those hamlets, and finding a full-on fall show along its quaint streets is a must-do on any fall fan's bucket list. Word from the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, as September 2021 enters its final week, is that the leaves are turning, which means a road trip to the Gold Country charmer may be in quick order. Where to start, though? There's a self-guided tour, one you can follow for free, on the Chamber of Commerce web site. Notable trees around the historic city's main core, from American Chestnuts to Dogwoods, are given the spotlight on the go-at-your-own-pace arboreal adventure. Want to stay up on what's happening, week-to-week, with the town's foliage scene? Best keep tabs on the chamber's social pages as October starts to roll out.