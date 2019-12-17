Tessa Majors Murder Sparks New College Safety Measures at Morningside Park

What to Know Tessa Majors was a freshman at Barnard College when she was stabbed in Morningside Park in what police say was a robbery

The 18-year-old fought off her attackers as best she could, biting one of them on the finger

One teenager has been arrested and another questioned as police look for other suspects, law enforcement sources tell News 4

The slaying of a Barnard College student has led to new security provisions at Morningside Park, Columbia University announced Tuesday.

The college said that guard booths outside the park will now be staffed 24/7 and the evening public safety shuttle will be extended. Those decisions come in the wake of the stabbing death of 18-year-old Tessa Majors, who was killed near the steps of the park in the evening hours of December 11 during an alleged violent robbery.

In addition to those changes, there have been measures already put in place such as a walking safety escort service, neighborhood safe havens and blue light call boxes.

New safety precautions come as the 13-year-old charged in the murder and robbery of Majors was in court on Tuesday. His attorneys argued that the boy — who NBC New York is not identifying due to his status as a minor — didn’t actually commit the murder, but watched it happen.

A detective testified that surveillance footage shows the boy standing at least 10 feet away as two other suspects stabbed the college freshman, but he was found with the red-handled knife afterward.

Police are currently seeking two other suspects, one of whom — a 14-year-old boy — was on his way with an adult to face questioning by police when he bolted from the car, sources told NBC New York. NYPD officers were searching Harlem stores and locations along 125th Street on Monday for the teen, but have not found him.

Police are still trying to identify all of the attackers allegedly involved. A law enforcement source said a witness saw a group of people running from where the attack happened.

In a statement Monday, Majors' family said they want to know "what exactly happened to Tess and who committed her murder. We believe, for the immediate safety of the community and the surrounding schools, that should be everyone’s top priority and we are grateful to the men and women of the NYPD for all of their efforts."

Police immediately stepped up security in the park area after Majors died. Crime statistics show more robberies were reported in Morningside Park this year than in any other park in the city.

In an earlier hearing for the 13-year-old charged in Majors' murder, police described how the group of teenagers put Majors in a chokehold and removed items from her pockets. The college freshman was able to fight back, biting one of her attackers on the finger, police said.

Detectives say Majors was stabbed at the base of the steps, feathers coming out of her jacket as she struggled to fight back. She was stabbed multiple times and managed to stagger out of the park to find a security guard for help. Majors died at a hospital.