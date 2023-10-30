New Kids on the Block announce ‘The Magic Summer 2024' throwback tour: Full list of cities, dates

Calling all Gen X-ers (or is it Gen Y-ers?): If you've been looking for your next night out, you got it. (...get it?)
Iconic 1980s and '90s band New Kids On the Block will embark on a 2024 tour of more than 40 cities, Live Nation announced Monday. The tour, titled "The Magic Summer 2024 Tour," is inspired by the 1990 tour of the same name, which also featured magician Harry Blackstone Jr., according to the announcement.
“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create - and recreate - with our amazing fans each night,” Donnie Wahlberg said in a written statement. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”
Special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will join Wahlberg, along with original NKOTB members Danny Wood, Joey McIntyre and brothers Jordan and Jonathan Knight on the tour, which includes more than 40 dates, the release said.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Presales begin Wednesday, Nov. 1, with tickets to the general public set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3., Live Nation said.
Also on Nov. 3, the group will release a "revamped version" of their 2008 comeback album "The Block Revisited."
Overall, the band has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide, with several chart-topping songs including 1988's "Hangin' Tough," and 1990's "Step by Step."
A full list of tour dates and cities is below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|June 14, 2024
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|June 15, 2024
|Tinley Park, IL
|Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
|June 18, 2024
|Clarkston, MI
|Pine Knob Music Theatre
|June 19, 2024
|Burgettstown, PA
|The Pavilion at Star Lake
|June 21, 2024
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|June 22, 2024
|Maryland Heights, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
|June 23, 2024
|Prior Lake, MN
|Mystic Amphitheater
|June 25, 2024
|Kansas City, MO
|Starlight Theatre
|June 26, 2024
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP
|June 28, 2024
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|June 29, 2024
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|July 1, 2024
|Highland, CA
|Yaamava' Theater
|July 2, 2024
|Wheatland, CA
|Toyota Amphitheatre
|July 3, 2024
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|July 5, 2024
|Inglewood, CA
|Kia Forum
|July 6, 2024
|Palm Desert, CA
|Acrisure Arena
|July 7, 2024
|Chula Vista, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|July 9, 2024
|Phoenix, AZ
|Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
|July 10, 2024
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|July 12, 2024
|Austin, TX
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|July 13, 2024
|The Woodlands, TX
|Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
|July 14, 2024
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|July 16, 2024
|Franklin, TN
|FirstBank Amphitheater
|July 17, 2024
|Franklin, TN
|FirstBank Amphitheater
|July 19, 2024
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|July 20, 2024
|West Palm Beach, FL
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|July 21, 2024
|Jacksonville, FL
|Daily’s Place
|July 25, 2024
|Charleston, SC
|Credit One Stadium
|July 26, 2024
|Alpharetta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|July 27, 2024
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|July 28, 2024
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park
|August 1, 2024
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|August 2, 2024
|Hartford, CT
|XFINITY Theatre
|August 3, 2024
|Hershey, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium
|August 4, 2024
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|August 8, 2024
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|August 9, 2024
|Gilford, NH
|BankNH Pavilion
|August 10, 2024
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|August 11, 2024
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Broadview Stage at SPAC
|August 15, 2024
|Philadelphia, PA
|TD Pavilion at the Mann
|August 16, 2024
|Columbia, MD
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|August 17, 2024
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|August 22, 2024
|Darien Center, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|August 23, 2024
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|August 24, 2024
|Milwaukee, WI
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater
|August 25, 2024
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center