New Study Links Family Stress With Unusual Social Media Usage in Children

A recent study published in the American Academy of Pediatrics found that parental stress can have an impact on a child's social media usage.

Attending school and working from home became the norm for many families during the pandemic.

A new study published in the American Academy of Pediatrics finds that stressed parents likely led to an unhealthy behavior by their kids.

Researchers looked at 1,000 parents with at least one child between the ages of 6 and 17 in late 2020. They found at least a third of those children were engaged in problematic media use. This means they were becoming addicted to their screens which led to social, behavioral, or academic issues.

The results of this survey suggest that this type of harmful use was greater when parents were employed full-time working from home and under stress.

