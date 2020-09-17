California Is Off the COVID-19 Quarantine List in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

California is one of six states that have been removed from the New York tri-state area’s coronavirus quarantine list.

The change means people traveling from California to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are no longer required to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the area. The travel restriction has been in place for most of the summer.

Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio also were removed from the list, which applies to U.S. states and jurisdictions with a seven-day COVID positivity rate of 10 percent or higher. It was initially announced in late June to protect the East ‘Coast states’ progress against COVID-19.

Visitors from states on the list are asked to self-quarantine once they arrive. Non-compliance with the quarantine order may be deemed a violation of the state's public health law and subject to a civil penalty of up to $10,000.