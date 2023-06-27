New York man charged with murder after allegedly shooting infant daughter with a crossbow

A New York man was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting his 3-month-old infant daughter with a crossbow Monday morning, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home in Colesville at around 5:14 a.m. following reports that an infant and a woman had been shot with a crossbow.

According to a preliminary investigation, Patrick D. Proefriedt, 26, had allegedly gotten into an argument with his wife and fired a bolt at her while she was holding their 3-month-old daughter, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The broadhead bolt hit the baby in the upper torso and exited near her armpit before hitting her mother in the chest.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.