Orange County

Hey There, Big Tuna. A Monster 360-Pound Fish Was Netted in Orange County

Eleven total Bluefin Tuna were caught, and even the smallest weighed what a full-grown adult would -- ranging from 160 to 361 pounds.

By Heather Navarro

Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach and the Thunderbird boat

This certainly deserves the buggy-eyed emoji.

A 361-pound tuna fish was captured off the Orange County coast, becoming the largest captured off fishing fleet vessels since 1958, according to Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach.

The big tuna was caught sometime between Sunday and Monday afternoon on an overnight trip.

Florida Oct 21

Rare Two-Headed Snake Found at Florida Home

California Oct 16

Watch: Large Bear Hits the Jackpot in California Campsite Raid

A whopping 11 Bluefin Tuna were caught aboard the vessel hosting 24 guests

Even the smallest weighed what a full grown adult would -- weights ranged from 160 to 361 pounds.

Giant Tuna Sets Record in Orange County

The biggest tuna was professionally weighed, Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach said.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyNewport Beachweird news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us