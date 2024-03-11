News agencies retract image of Princess of Wales and children on manipulation concerns

Major international news agencies on Sunday withdrew a newly-released image of the U.K.'s Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her three children.

AP said it appeared the "source has manipulated the image," while Reuters said part of Princess Charlotte's cardigan sleeve showed evidence of editing.

Photo agencies do not distribute news images that have been "overly edited."

The picture was issued by the royal family on Sunday to mark Mother's Day, following weeks of online speculation about the Princess of Wales's health.

International news agencies withdrew a picture of the U.K.'s Princess of Wales and her three children, saying it failed to meet their editorial standards.

The image of Kate, Princess of Wales, surrounded by her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was issued earlier on Sunday by Kensington Palace, the name of the family's offices.

Associated Press, Getty Images, AFP and Reuters released a so-called "kill notification" for the image, indicating they would not continue to publish it and that it should not be circulated more widely.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image. No replacement photo will be sent," AP said at 8:19 p.m. London time Sunday.

Photo editors at Reuters said part of the sleeve of Princess Charlotte's cardigan and wrist did not line up properly, suggesting the image had been altered. Major agencies do not distribute news photographs that have been "overly edited," according to Reuters.

Online commenters had raised questions about other details in the image, including part of the background wall that did not appear to line up correctly, and the leaves on the tree in the background.

As of Monday morning, the image remained posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales's account on social platform X.

The post includes a caption expressing good wishes for Mother's Day and stating that the photograph was taken by the Prince of Wales in 2024. Kensington Palace said the photograph was taken by Prince William at the family's home in Windsor earlier in the week.

The Princess of Wales is currently on a break from royal duties following abdominal surgery in January. Further details about the surgery have not been provided.

Kensington Palace previously announced that she was unlikely to return to public engagements until after Easter, at the end of March.

The image and the social media post were her first message since then, and were viewed by some as a response to social media speculation about her whereabouts and health. Her office earlier this month said it would only provide "significant updates."

King Charles has also paused royal duties while undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

Kensington Palace has not released comment regarding the image's withdrawal by news agencies. NBC News has approached Kensington Palace for comment.