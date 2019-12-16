Newtown

Newtown Football Team Grabs National Spotlight After Emotional Win

The appearance comes a day after taking home the state championship on Saturday.

A day after taking home the Class LL football state championship in dramatic fashion, the Newtown High School Nighthawks grabbed the national spotlight on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

The team joined hosts Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, and Rodney Harrison in NBC Sports' Stamford studio at halftime of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers to talk about Saturday's win, which came on the seventh anniversary of the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Newtown scored a touchdown on the final play of the game to claim its first state title since 1992.

"The great thing about football and sports in general, moments like this, it brings people together," head coach Bobby Pattison told Tirico. "These guys had an outstanding year. To win a state championship - to win on the last play - it's been a tremendous accomplishment and these boys deserve it. They're a great bunch."

