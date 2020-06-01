’Shame On You’: NFL’s Roger Goodell Accused of Hypocrisy in Protest Response

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is being accused of hypocrisy and insincerity in his response to the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed across the country, according to NBC News.

On Saturday, Goodell addressed Floyd's death and that of two other African Americans, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and the widespread outrage that has followed.

"The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country," Goodell said. "The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel."

But critics pointed to the league's handling of Colin Kaepernick and his protest against police brutality in 2016, saying Goodell and the league had deliberately stifled Kaepernick and so had no right now to appear to be siding with protesters and their cause.

"Save the bulls---," said Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills in response to Goodell's statement.

Read the full story at NBC News.com