Niecy Nash Says Marriage to Wife Jessica Betts Wasn't ‘Coming Out': ‘I Love Who I Love'

Comedian Niecy Nash had two marriages to men before she surprised fans last week by announcing her marriage to her wife, just months after divorcing her second husband.

Nash, 50, recently opened up to People about her marriage to Jessica Betts and the deep bond they share.

"(My marriage) has absolutely nothing to do with gender, and it has everything to do with her soul," Nash said. "She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.

"I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life. I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice, and I love those people. And today I love this person. I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."

The "Reno 911!" star shared joyful photos of the newlyweds on Instagram two days after they tied the knot on Aug. 29 at a small ceremony at their home in Ventura County, California.

"Mrs. Carol Denise Betts," Nash captioned one photo, referring to her new, married name.

Nash continued to People: "I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love. And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like."

The two were friends before beginning a romantic relationship. Betts shared a video on Instagram in 2018 of them singing together, writing that she was "honored and blessed in her presence."

The romance blossomed quickly, considering Nash filed for divorce from ex-husband Jay Tucker in December, and in March, the exes finalized their divorce, according to TMZ. She became legally single in June, and two months later, she married Betts.

“(Jessica) and I were friends, but I never saw her as someone I would date," Nash told People. "I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being. But we began to see each other in a way we never had before. Sometimes you get so broken by love (that) you run from it. But I’ve learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: