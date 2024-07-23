There’s nothing the Internet loves more than a good unboxing video, and the recent Team USA Olympics hauls — sponsored by brands like Nike, Ralph Lauren and Skims — have taken social media by storm.

A rolling duffel bag from Nike was filled to the brim with athletes' podium uniform, jackets, T-shirts, sweatpants, backpacks, slides and several pairs of sneakers, all in the country's signature red, white and blue.

There are designated outfits for interviews and medal ceremonies. Merchandise for seated athletes and those with prosthetics have design modifications, according to Nike.

Nike A flat lay of the women's Nike villagewear. Nike

Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter of Team USA, gifted Olympians with a suitcase packed with quarter zips, crew necks, polo shirts, button ups, dresses and more. The haul also included the brand's signature Polo 67 fragrance.

Skims' duffle bag was complete with bodysuits, tank tops, shorts, bathing suits and a bathrobe. Springboard diver Andrew Capobianco posted a video of him trying on his Skims gear on TikTok.

"I cannot believe how much stuff we got!" canoeist Evy Leibfarth said in a TikTok video. "It is all so cute."

The 20-year-old North Carolinian filmed herself unboxing the gear in three parts; her first video has nearly four million views.

Alternates receive the same gear.

In true Paris fashion, athletes also received a black beret with "Team USA" embroidered on the front.

And, every year, Olympians are gifted a Hamilton watch.

"I usually give [the watch] to my dad," volleyball player and two-time Olympian Kelsey Robinson Cook said on TikTok.

Some athletes also get specialized swag, depending on their sport — for example, the field hockey team received headphones, a wireless speaker and a portable monitor from Philips. Pennsylvania's Ashley Sessa showed off her haul on TikTok.

One question remained on everyone's minds: How will the Olympians bring all of their new merchandise back home?

Turns out, Delta — Team USA's official airline — waives baggage fees for the athletes' journey from Paris to the U.S., according to Cook.

"So what you're saying is you never have to [buy] another Fourth of July outfit ever again," one Instagram user commented jokingly on Leibfarth's video.