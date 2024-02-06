decision 2024

Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates' in the Nevada GOP primary

NBC News projects that more voters chose not to pick a candidate at all than back Haley, who was the only candidate on the ballot with Trump instead participating in Thursday's caucus.

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 05: Republican presidential candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Nikki Haley faced no major challenger Tuesday in Nevada’s presidential primary. 

She still lost, according to NBC News projections. 

Nevada voters in the state-run primary had a choice to reject all the candidates on the ballot, and they did just that — with more people choosing to vote for “none of these candidates” than for Haley.

It was a stinging rebuke of the former ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor — and one that some party leaders had encouraged. The outcome in Nevada was Haley's third consecutive loss in an early state primary contest.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Former President Donald Trump, far and away the front-runner for the Republican nomination, was not on the same ballot as Haley because he is set to compete in a party-run caucuses on Thursday. 

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

decision 2024
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us