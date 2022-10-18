An eldritch abomination – or a baby starfish magnified twenty times its size?
Photos from this year's Nikon's Small World Photomicrography competition show a surreal, almost dizzying look at the natural world from underneath the lens of a light microscope. Cells taken from the human body transforms itself into a Lovecraftian landscape in this contest, while slime – disgusting in real life – turns into a work of art under the hands of a researcher.
This year's competition is Nikon's 48th celebrating the art and technical science of photomicrography. The first place winner, an image of a three millimeter long hand of a gecko embryo, was stitched from hundreds of images in order to capture the details of nerves, cells and bones.
See the full list of winners and honorable mentions here.