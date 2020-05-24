Vernon

Nine Food Packing Facilities in Vernon Report Coronavirus Outbreaks

By Darsha Philips

Nine food packing facilities in the city of Vernon have reported coronavirus outbreaks among their employees, and the largest outbreak is at a Farmer John meat packing plant.

The plant is operated by Smithfield Foods, known for manufacturing the famous Dodger Dog. 

At that facility, 153 employees, out of a total 1800, tested positive for COVID-19 from March to May. Of those who tested positive, 41 have returned to work.

NBCLA reached out to Smithfield Foods and the company pointed to its website, where a video shows all of the measures the company has taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including temperature checks, personal protective equipment and free testing to all employees. 

Eight other facilities in Vernon have had COVID-19 outbreaks:

  • CLW
  • Vie De France Yamazaki Inc
  • Cal Farms Meat Company
  • Takaokaya USA Inc
  • F. Gavina & Sons Inc
  • Golden West Trading
  • Overhill Farms
  • Rose and Shore

The facilities include food manufacturers, coffee roasters, bakeries and they are all within a mile radius of each other.

The Los Angeles Public Health Department says it is closely monitoring these outbreaks and will conduct contact tracing and review the plans put in place by these facilities.

