No Tickets Sold With All Six Mega Millions Lottery Numbers

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to $31 million.

By City News Service

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to $31 million.

There were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one each in Florida and New York, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. They are each worth $1 million.

The numbers drawn Friday were 7, 28, 29, 58, 59 and the Mega number was 10. The estimated jackpot was $22 million.

The drawing was the second since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

