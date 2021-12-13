No U.S. Troops Will Be Punished for Mistaken Afghan Drone Strike, Officials Say

The U.S. had intelligence that ISIS-K was plotting an attack against the airport using a white Toyota Corolla

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

No U.S. military personnel will be reprimanded for the August drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children, two defense officials said Monday. 

The strike was launched three days after a deadly suicide bombing outside Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. military members and scores of Afghan civilians.

