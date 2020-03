A 100-acre fire was burning in the Norco area Tuesday, fueled by brush and light winds.

The so-called Mann Fire began burning around 10 a.m. at California Avenue and Grulla Court in Norco.

A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles in the area.

Evacuations were order north of North Drive from Crest View to California Avenue.

It was 0% contained by 11:20 a.m.

