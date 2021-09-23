Only in Florida

Florida Man Tries to Trade Back Vehicle He Stole: Police

Lake City police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Monday

By The Associated Press

CarLotGeneric
Getty Images

A Florida man tried to trade in a vehicle from the same dealership he stole it from, police said.

Lake City police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Monday, NBC affiliate WTLV-TV reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Employees told officers that a man was trying to trade in his vehicle for a new one. But upon checking the VIN number, they found that the vehicle was stolen from the dealership’s lot a few days earlier.

The man admitted to stealing the vehicle, police said, adding the crime was captured on the dealership’s camera system.

U.S. & World

Debt Ceiling 7 hours ago

What Is the Debt Ceiling and Why Is It Important?

Florida 2 hours ago

Where Is Brian Laundrie? No Sign of Gabby Petito Fiancé as Latest Search Hits 3rd Day

He was arrested on charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Only in Floridacar theftcolumbia county
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us