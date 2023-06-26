North Hollywood

North Hollywood drug lab was disguised as a pizza kitchen, LAPD says

Photos show stacks of pizza delivery boxes inside what the LAPD says was a large drug lab.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

An operation disguised as a pizza kitchen in North Hollywood had a secret ingredient, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The warehouse in the 1700 block of Radford Avenue had been converted into a drug lab used to extract honey oil. The LAPD shared photos inside the building that showed stacks of pizza boxes and lab equipment.

Authorities began dismantling the drug lab, operating next to a pet clinic and other businesses in the 7800 block of Radford Avenue, last week

The substance derived the honey oil extraction process -- also known as wax or hash oil -- has a highly concentrated level of THC, the main active chemical in cannabis. The process is dangerous and often involves butane, an odorless gas that easily ignites and can trigger potentially deadly explosions.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

North Hollywood
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us