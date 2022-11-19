1 Dead, 26 Injured After College Shuttle Bus Crashes Near Brandeis University

One person is dead and 26 others were injured when a shuttle bus carrying mostly Brandeis University students crashed into a tree late Saturday night in Waltham, Massachusetts, authorities said.

The Weston Fire Department confirmed there was a full mutual aid response near the Weston/Waltham line for what has been declared a mass casualty incident. Part of the roadway was blocked off, as emergency vehicles lined the streets, including many ambulances.

A spokesperson for Brandeis University released a statement several hours after the crash saying school officials had been informed that 27 people -- mostly Brandeis students -- were taken to area hospitals, where one person died from their injuries. There was no immediate update on any of the others' conditions.

Julie Jette, the university's assistant vice president of communications, added that authorities had not confirmed the identity of the person who died.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

According to Jette, the shuttle bus was contracted by Brandeis and was returning to campus from a Cambridge-Boston route when it crashed on South Street around 10:45 p.m. They did not say where the bus had been prior to the crash.

Students, faculty and staff have been notified about what happened, Jette said. The university is providing counseling and support and will continue to do so in the coming days, she added.

PHOTOS: Massive Response to Bus Crash in Waltham, Numerous Injuries Reported

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin provided a brief update on the crash Sunday morning, saying "we did have an MCI [mass casualty incident] bus accident, we did have numerous injuries. It's completely under investigation at this time. I don't have much more to offer."

Weston Fire Chief Justin Woodside had earlier told an NBC10 Boston crew on scene that at least a dozen people were injured. The large bus was carrying an unknown number of passengers, the fire chief added. Officials did not provide any details as to what caused the crash.

Video from the scene showed a badly damaged bus next to a pole in a residential area, with debris littering the roadway and multiple first responders and firefighters from Waltham, Weston and Newton working the scene. It appears the front end of the bus, which looked to have the most extensive damage, collided with a tree.

The bus came to a rest right near the sign for the Watermill Center, a six-story office building on South Street.

Several passengers were seen being wheeled away on stretchers, and crowds of people had gathered just outside the yellow police tape that was blocking off the active scene.

"I was inside and I heard a big crash and bang, and at first I wasn't alarmed because there's big trucks that go over a lot but then I heard glass breaking and so I came out and I saw all the trucks... people on the side of the road that were obviously very hurt," said Meghan Jacobs, who just moved into the house across the street two weeks ago.

"There was lots of blood and people were obviously very hurt," she added. "It's very shocking, very shocking...it wasn't expected obviously. It's horrible, and I'm just praying for everybody."

Jacobs said it looked like a bunch of college kids were on the bus. Brandeis University is located in Waltham, only about a half mile from where the bus crashed.

"It's pretty horrifying, I feel terrible," she added.

The bus belongs to Joseph's Transportation, out of Medford, Massachusetts. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the transportation company, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office and Brandeis for comment.

No other information was immediately available Saturday night.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.