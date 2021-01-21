NY Man Arrested in Capitol Riot Case; Traveled to DC With Retired NYPD Brother: FBI

What to Know A Rockland County man was arrested by the FBI on federal charges related to the events at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

The court papers allege that Kelly traveled to Washington, D.C. with his brother, a retired NYPD officer.

Kelly's arrest is just the latest in the tri-state area in connection to the deadly U.S. Capitol siege earlier this month.

A Rockland County man was arrested by the FBI on federal charges related to the events at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

Christopher M. Kelly was arrested at 5 p.m. Wednesday at his residence in New City, New York, law enforcement sources said.

The court papers allege that Kelly traveled to Washington, D.C. with his brother, a retired NYPD officer and some Proud Boys.

According to court papers, a confidential source provided law enforcement with screenshots of Facebook messages allegedly related to the events of Jan. 6 and photos of Kelly apparently inside the Capitol building.

Due to these messages and photos, a search warrant was issued for Kelly's Facebook account. According to the criminal complaint, a review of IP log history from his Facebook account showed IP addresses which document locations consistent with travel from New City, New York to Silver Spring, Maryland on Jan. 6, and back to the New York area in the days after.

Criminal Complaint

One of the photographs Kelly allegedly sent in a Facebook message apparently is that of rioters inside the U.S. Capitol (photo seen above) with the message "Inside Capitol." In additional messages shared on a group chat with several participants, according to the complaint, Kelly allegedly wrote on Jan. 6 shortly after 2:20 p.m.: “We’re in!” and posted the same photo of inside the Capitol building. A chat participant then asked, “You're there, Chris Kelly? What's really going on?” to which Kelly allegedly responded, “MAGA is here full on. Capitol building is breached." He followed that message with “Tear gas, police, stopped the hearing, they are all headed to the basement,” and, “F--- these snakes. Out of OUR HOUSE!”

Allegedly, in yet another online conversation on Jan. 6, according to the criminal complaint, Kelly is asked “Are you inside?!” and,” Want me to share? I won’t tag you unless you want me to” in reference to the above photo. Kelly responded, “Sure spread the word, Taking this back by force now, no more bs.”

On the day of the siege and days after, Kelly allegedly flaunted being in Washington, D.C. during the time of the riot and sent a photograph multiple times to multiple people in which he is seen with an American flag with the U.S. Capitol building in the background.

Criminal Complaint

According to the criminal complaint, Kelly is facing charges of obstruction of a

congressional proceeding, unlawful entry, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

Kelly is expected to appear via teleconference in federal court in White Plains later Thursday. His attorney information was not immediately known.