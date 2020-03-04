Family and Neighbor of NYC Attorney Also Test Positive for COVID-19, Taking State to 6 Cases

What to Know New York has six confirmed cases of coronavirus -- a man in Westchester County, believed to be the state's first person-to-person spread case; his wife, son, daughter and neighbor; and a woman who lives in Manhattan

The husband of the Manhattan woman tested negative, though authorities expected otherwise

To date, coronavirus or COVID-19 has infected about 90,000 people worldwide and killed hundreds; at least six people have died in the United States

The wife, son, daughter and neighbor of a midtown Manhattan lawyer who has been hospitalized in critical condition since being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus have now also tested positive, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The 20-year-old son, a student at Yeshiva University in Manhattan, had been symptomatic prior to his father's hospitalization. No details on the son's condition were immediately available. The school said it canceled all in-person graduate courses on the campus as well as the boys' high school. Mayor Bill de Blasio, in a statement Wednesday, said two of the son's contacts from the Yeshiva campus have been sent to Bellevue for testing.

The lawyer -- who works in the city but lives in Westchester -- has a 14-year-old daughter who attends SAR Academy and High School in the Bronx. School administrators voluntarily shut down the facility as a precaution.

Less was known about the movements or condition of the man's wife, or his neighbor, who initially drove him to the hospital.

"By definition the more people you test the more people you will find who test positive," Cuomo said at an Albany news conference.

The Westchester man, identified Tuesday as a New Rochelle resident in his 50s who has previous respiratory issues, had not traveled to areas associated with the nexus of the novel coronavirus outbreak and was considered to be the state's first instance of person-to-person spread. He was still in intensive care as of Wednesday morning.

The man first developed symptoms in late February. They intensified rapidly, leading to his hospitalization in the last week. The man works at Lewis and Garbuz P.C., a small law firm in midtown. At least seven contacts from his job are being evaluated for potential exposure, authorities said Tuesday.

The Health Department says it has provided onsite guidance at the connected schools and workplaces and will be tracking close contacts of the family as it seeks to prevent further spread.

The state has set up a hotline with information and to answer questions on the coronavirus. The hotline can be reached at 1-888-364-3065.

Two other Westchester County schools, Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck and Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains, were also closed as a precaution due to possible exposure.

The Westchester patient was first diagnosed at a hospital in the city on Monday, the first day the city was able to conduct such rapid testing locally, de Blasio said. Both he and Cuomo have warned that additional cases are "inevitable" as the nation and globe grapple to contain the outbreak that has killed hundreds and infected about 90,000 worldwide.

Cuomo also said Wednesday that approximately 300 students and faculty from SUNY and CUNY schools studying abroad in high-risk countries would be recalled to New York and would be quarantined in dorms.

But there was some positive news Wednesday. The husband of a 39-year-old Manhattan woman who tested positive for coronavirus after a trip to Iran has himself tested negative, against the expectations of officials. She and her husband have been isolated in their Manhattan home since she flew back to the country early last week. Her symptoms have been described as mild, and authorities say she did not take mass transit while contagious. Both she and her husband are health care workers and acted accordingly to prevent additional spread, Cuomo previously said.

Two Buffalo families who traveled to northern Italy and were under quarantine in their homes as they awaited the results of testing have also come back negative, authorities said Wednesday.

How to Protect Yourself

The city's Health Department released the following guidance for people who recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea -- or for anyone who experiences fever, cough or shortness of breath:

Stay home -- do not travel or go to work or school while sick

Go to a health care provider and tell them about your travel history If you do not have a health care provider or insurance, call 311

Avoid contact with others

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

Nationally, the CDC said that as of Tuesday that it had a total of 60 cases reported by 12 states; only about a third of those have been confirmed to be related to travel. The agency, which has warned for weeks to expect a disruptive spread of the virus in America, said it has enough kits to test more than 75,000 people right now.

