NYC train rider fatally stabbed after arguing with passenger who stepped on his shoes, police say

Train service on the 4, 5, and 6 trains is impacted for the morning as the police investigation continues

By Marc Santia and Jessica Cunnington

A man died following a Friday morning rush hour stabbing that ended on a Manhattan subway station platform, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Sources say the 38-year-old victim was stabbed twice in the chest as the attack, which is believed to have started on the train, spilled onto the southbound platform at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station for the 4, 5, 6 trains before 9 a.m.

The attacker fled the scene and is still on the loose.

The fray is believed to have started when one of them stepped on the other's shoe as they rode the train, sources say. It's unclear if the stabber stepped on the victim's shoes or the other way around, but they had words after -- and then the confrontation escalated, according to sources.

The altercation spilled out of the northbound No. 5 train they had been riding and onto the platform, where the victim, identified as 38-year-old John Sheldon, collapsed. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

No arrests have been made and there is active police presence at the station as the investigation continues.

