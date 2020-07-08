Sprawling NYC Black Lives Matter Mural Work Shuts 5th Ave Right in Front of Trump Tower

New York City started to paint a sprawling "Black Lives Matter" mural on Fifth Avenue directly in front of Trump Tower Thursday, picking up a delayed project that President Donald Trump has blasted as a "symbol of hate."

The city closed off Fifth Avenue from 56th to 57th streets early Thursday as the work got underway. Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to take part in the effort at some point in the afternoon, sources tell NBC New York. A police official said that the street could be closed for a number of days to complete the project.

The mural initially was supposed to be done last week but was pushed back a few days; it's one of five that will be created in each of the city's five boroughs. The original announcement drew condemnation from the president.

....horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

"Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!" the president tweeted.

De Blasio later took to Twitter to fire back at Trump in unsparing terms.

You also don’t know that NY’s Finest are now a majority people of color. They already know Black Lives Matter.



There is no “symbol of hate” here. Just a commitment to truth.



Only in your mind could an affirmation of people’s value be a scary thing. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 1, 2020

"There is no 'symbol of hate' here. Just a commitment to truth," the mayor wrote. "Only in your mind could an affirmation of people's value be a scary thing."

Many New Yorkers paused along Fifth Avenue Thursday to take photos of the developing mural.

“I think it’s amazing. It sticks it to him," said Fran Prince of Midtown, referring to the president. "It doesn’t mean that it’ll change him. But it breaks away at the things that he thinks he can say and stop."

Not everyone outside the president's former home is on board with the plan. As one Trump supporter told News 4, "I'm praying for rain."

Rain isn't in the forecast for Thursday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also weighed in, saying he supports the murals. At the same time, he has aimed criticism at de Blasio over budget cuts amid the recent spike in violence. (Shortly after the city passed a budget that sharply cut NYPD funding, it paid multiple officers overtime to guard the mural project.)

Cuomo said that cutting the NYPD's budget is one thing, but trying to actually reform police should be the real goal, not simply appeasing protesters.

"Now it's about making the actual change. Not just saying to the protesters, 'I'm with you," Cuomo said.

Overall, polls have shown a majority of Americans supporting Black Lives Matter since recent protests against racial injustice began.