Person of Interest in NYC Anti-Asian Attack Spree Detained After Library Barricade

What to Know A person of interest is in custody in connection with a string of more than a half-dozen anti-Asian attacks in Manhattan in a one-day span

He initially barricaded himself in the New York Public Library in midtown Manhattan but was later apprehended

The man was taken to the 7th precinct -- the headquarters of the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force. His identity was not immediately released

A person of interest is in custody in connection with a string of more than a half-dozen anti-Asian attacks in Manhattan in a single day -- after he barricaded himself inside the New York Public Library in midtown, two law enforcement sources familiar with the matter said.

The man was taken to the 7th precinct -- the headquarters of the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force. His identity was not immediately made public.

According to police, the anti-Asian crime spree took place Feb. 27 and resulted in seven separate incidents.

The first incident was reported that day at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Madison Avenue and East 30 Street, police said. Allegedly an unknown man approached a 57-year-old Asian woman and struck her in the face with a closed fist without provocation before fleeing.

The second incident took place just 10 minutes later in the vicinity of 5 Avenue and East 30 Street, according to police. It was at that time when an unknown male approached a 25-year-old Asian woman and punched her in the face and the back of her arm, once again, in an unprovoked attack. The person fled on Madison Avenue towards East 30 Street on foot.

Five minutes later, in the Flatiron District, a report came in that an unknown man approached a 21-year-old Asian woman near the area of Park Avenue South and East 23 Street and, in an unprovoked attack, punched her in the face. Five minutes after this incident, another report came in of the man punching a fourth Asian woman near Irving Place and East 17th Street before running away.

At around 7:05 p.m. the unknown man was at it again, this time in the vicinity of Union Square East and East 17 Street. It was at this location that the alleged attacker elbowed a 19-year-old woman in the face and fled.

The sixth incident was reported at around 7:25 p.m. in East Houston and Mott streets. The 25-year-old Asian woman was also elbowed in the mouth in an unprovoked attack.

The seventh incident was reported at 8:37 p.m. in the area of Broadway and 8th Street and involved the unknown man shoving a 20-year-old Asian woman to the ground.

The victims either suffered swelling and redness, lacerations or other minor injuries due to the attacks, police said.

Anyone with additional information in connection to these attacks or others is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).