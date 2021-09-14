Oak Glen's Apple Season Has Aromatically Arrived

What to Know The Inland Empire area is known for u-pick apples, berries, and places baking all sorts of pies, tarts, and goodies

Free to visit the mountain-close town; u-pick fees additional

The Apple Butter Festival churns on Nov. 26-28, 2021

PITTING PUMPKINS AND APPLES? Few fall fans would dare to be involved in such an unfruitful matter. Rather, anyone who adores a spicy latte, flavorful fruit butter, or a seasonal cupcake is going to heartily celebrate both autumnal superstars, whenever they get the chow-down chance to do so. For both squashy sips and pomme-tastic pastries make a strong showing come September and October, filling up our food-focused daydreams and sending us to those shops boasting limited-time menus, the sort of yummy line-ups that only show up in the fall.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

BUT HERE'S THE THING: If you count yourself as a through-and-through apple aficionado, with no hard feelings toward pumpkins or pumpkin-obsessed people, you may need to take an the extra step when the weather cools down and a certain SoCal destination kicks off its juiciest and most joyful time of year. The long and short of it? You may need to go apple-picking in Oak Glen, an annual must-do for apple-ists looking for a day out in an orchard and a fresh-of-air adventure. But Oak Glen's celebrated Apple Season, which runs from August through the close of Thanksgiving Week, isn't just about picking pretty pommes and taking them home by the bagful. There are stores brimming with baked goods (yep, apple is often involved), homespun crafts to browse, and plenty of small town charm to revel in.

AS FOR THE APPLE BUTTER FESTIVAL? That's ready to spread cheer, while also spreading jammy joy, over the final weekend of November 2021. Other happenings also pop up throughout the fall around Oak Glen, including a petting zoo, live entertainment, and other nostalgic-nice goings-on, depending upon when you visit. For more on one of the main and merry ways Southern Californians savor a traditional fall experience, make like an apple and roll in this direction now.