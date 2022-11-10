Obama Center Construction Halted After Noose Found at Project Site

Construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park in Chicago, Illinois, has been temporarily halted after a hateful symbol was discovered at the project site Thursday morning.

Lakeside Alliance, the company behind the project's construction, reported the incident to police Thursday morning when they were informed a noose was found at the construction site.

The company is offering a $100,000 reward for those with any information regarding the incident. Police are investigating.

According to a police source, a rope noose was found in the stairwell of the construction site, and police were informed of the incident at approximately 10 a.m.

Video surveillance is being reviewed, but no camera shows exactly where the noose was found, according to a police source.

A statement from Lakeside Alliance to NBC 5 Chicago reads in part:

"We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite. Anti-bias training is included in our onboarding process and reiterated during site-wide meetings. We are suspending all operations onsite in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff and workers.

We are horrified that this would occur on our site and are offering a $100,000 reward to help find the individual or individuals responsible for this shameful act. Lakeside Alliance remains committed to providing a work environment where everyone can feel safe, be their best self, and is treated with dignity and respect.”

Additionally, the Obama Foundation gave the following statement to NBC 5 Chicago:

“This shameless act of cowardice and hate is designed to get attention and divide us. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce. We have notified authorities who are investigating the incident.”

There is currently no further information regarding the incident.