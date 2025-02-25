What we learned as LaVine scores 42 points in Kings' blowout win

BOX SCORE

SACRAMENTO – So much for a trap game.

Holding on to the Western Conference's final NBA play-in tournament spot, the Kings overcame an early stumble then rode a huge game from Zach LaVine to a 130-88 victory over the hapless Charlotte Hornets on Monday at Golden 1 Center.

Looking more relaxed than he ever has been since joining the Kings at the NBA trade deadline three weeks ago, LaVine scored 22 of his 42 points in the first half and received plenty of support as the Kings beat the Hornets at home for the first time since 2021.

DeMar DeRozan had 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists to help the Kings (29-28) get back over .500 with 25 games remaining before the 2025 NBA playoffs. Malik Monk added 13 points and Keegan Murray scored 10, while Domantas Sabonis finished with seven points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The good news for Sacramento stopped at the box score, however.

Key backup guard Keon Ellis injured his right ankle late in the second quarter after landing on Jusuf Nurkić’s foot. Ellis limped slowly into the locker rook and came out after halftime looking fine before officially being ruled out in the third quarter.

Some will point to the fact that all of the Kings' success in the game came against a Hornets team that has now lost 12 of 14. That argument doesn’t hold much weight because good teams are supposed to beat bad teams exactly how Sacramento handled Charlotte (14-42).

Here are the takeaways from Monday’s game:

Doubling Up With Zach

LaVine clearly has settled in comfortably to his new surroundings in Sacramento, and the Kings are reaping the benefits.

Much like the Jimmy Butler trade to the Golden State Warriors, LaVine’s arrival in the state capital has had a similar effect. The Kings look more fluid offensively, and LaVine now is starting to draw more defensive attention his way.

Against Charlotte LaVine was in full-on attack mode, aggressively going to the hoop and shooting from the perimeter without hesitation. This is the player the Kings expected to get when they made the trade a few weeks ago.

Doing It With Defense

The Kings had the worst defensive rating in the NBA over the previous 10 games, but the trend stopped against the Hornets in a big way. Other than Miles Bridges (who scored 23 points) Sacramento contained Charlotte’s offense after an early blip.

The Kings limited the Hornets to 34.9-percent shooting (30 of 86) and forced 19 turnovers that led to 30 points.

It’ll be vital for Kings interim coach Doug Christie and his squad to sustain that effort in the coming days as they approach a key portion of their schedule with road games against the Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets. That stretch will go a long way in determining Sacramento’s postseason hopes.

Responding Right Away

The Hornets stunned the Kings with an 8-2 mini-flurry coming out of the gate, but that was about as good as it got for Charlotte.

Over the next six minutes, Sacramento responded with a 23-10 offensive onslaught and never looked back while rolling to the win.

Granted, it was against the Hornets. But for a team harboring postseason aspirations, the Kings needed to show their ability to handle early problems. They did exactly that against Charlotte.

