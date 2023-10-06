OC Sheriff's Department releases bodycam video of Trabuco Canyon mass shooting

The bodycam video of the gunfire that killed three people at Cook’s Corner Bar in Orange County in August was released Friday by the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Orange County’s undersheriff, Jeff Hallock, said the video provided a synopsis of “relevant video and audio, so you have an understanding of what happened."

The gunfire happened on the night of Aug. 23 at Cook’s Corner Bar around 7 p.m. during an evening of live music and $8 Spaghetti Night special at the bar.

The video shows the moments when Orange County sheriff’s Deputies took down the shooter at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The first deputies arrived just two minutes after the man opened fire during dinner time, killing three people and injuring six more, including his estranged wife.

Once deputies got there, they immediately got into a shootout with the gunman, a retired Ventura police officer.

The shootout lasted several excruciating minutes. At one point, deputies believed the shooter may have been taken down, but they soon realized he had moved behind a tree and was still firing.

After a pause in the shootout, deputies finally felt safe enough to approach the gunman.

The shooter was taken into custody and pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were hurt in the shootout.

The sheriff identified the shooter as 59-year-old John Snowling, a former member of the Ventura Police Department who retired in 2014.

The video includes footage showing patrons outside the bar running from the gunfire. The suspect is seen holding two handguns and opening fire.

Three people were killed, and six others were injured, including his estranged wife, who apparently was the target of this shooting, according to authorities.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner Division identified the deceased victims as Tonya Clark, 49, of Scottsdale, Arizona; John Leehey, 67, of Irvine; and Glen Sprowl Jr., 53, of Stanton.

Hallock said the investigation into this case is still ongoing.