Driver Arrested in Marathon SUV Pursuit From Joshua Tree to Southern LA County

A SUV pursuit that began more than 130 miles away in the Joshua Tree area came to an end Wednesday when the driver pulled over on a street in southern Los Angeles County.

The pursuit started in the Indio area in Riverside County and traveled west into LA County on the 10 Freeway. The driver was wanted for an expired registration, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The California Highway Patrol received reports that there were two children in the SUV. Their ages and possible relation to the driver were not immediately available.

The SUV, possibly a 1990s Lincoln Navigator, was clocked at speeds above 100 mph in the Whittier area as the driver headed toward Long Beach. The driver exited onto streets and Long Beach and entered Compton before taking the 110 Freeway into the San Pedro area.

The driver pulled a U-turn and stopped on the side of a street in Wilmington, where patrol SUVs converged on the Navigator. It appeared at least two carseats, possibly carrying children, were taken from the SUV by two people who approached the SUV.

The driver was chased down by officers and arrested.

