Officers were investigating a shooting outside the Knott's Berry Farm theme park that left one person injured Friday night.

The park issued the following statement regarding the incident via a tweet.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"We have been made aware of an incident which took place away from Knott’s Berry Farm. A victim was assisted by park personnel outside of the park’s gates and transported to a local hospital. The incident is currently being investigated. All inquiries should be directed to the Buena Park Police or local authorities."

There were reports of sound of gunfire outside the park and there was police activity reported in the area.

Officers are currently responding to a shooting outside of Knott’s Berry Farm. There is no active shooter. More information to follow. — Buena Park Police (@BuenaParkPD) July 10, 2021

Park goers reported that they had been limited as to their movements inside the park and that they were on lock down.

Beach Boulevard near Knott's Berry Farm was completely shut down.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.