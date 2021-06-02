Offices Are Opening Back Up But Most Employees Don't Want to Come Back: Study

For those who have been working from home since the pandemic started, the ability to spend more time with family, and having the time to prepare a home-cooked lunch while you work, have all been the perks of this otherwise difficult year.

“It's just so much more comfortable,” said Julia Bonciani, a San Diego resident. “You don't have to commute in the morning or afternoon and you get to set your schedule.”

And most people aren’t ready to give that up.

“The thought of going back in an office is not really appealing anymore after a year of working from home,” said John Mesic, a San Diego resident.

According to a study released by PwC, a firm that specializes in business consulting services, over half of employees surveyed want to work remotely three days a week or more.

“People have made up their minds about working from home,” said Deniz Caglar, study author. “There is a small percentage that can't wait to get back to the office, they are extroverts, they miss the interaction with their colleagues and others. But the majority, I would say, prefer to spend a significant time at home.”

That's not all, Caglar, says most people searching for a new job aren't willing to settle for a full-time office job either.

“I’m hearing from some of my clients that I support that their recruiting is being challenged right now,” Caglar said. “They have had some very qualified candidates they want to hire that have asked for or turned down offers for flexible work.”

It’s still early to say how post-pandemic work will look like but Caglar recommends employers be flexible as we all navigate through the uncertainty that remains in year two of pandemic living.